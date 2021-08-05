Boil water notice issued after water main break on Crosswoods Rd. in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water alert has been issued for some neighbors on Crosswoods Road and Hunters Point in Brandon after a water main break.

According to the City of Brandon, a water main on Crosswoods Road was hit by a gas company on Wednesday, August 4. The boil water notice was issued after the system lost pressure due to the water main break.

The boil water notice affects 11 customers at 10, 12, 14, 15 & 17 Crosswoods Road and 10, 11, 12, 14, 15 & 17 Hunters Point. Customers should boil their water for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

