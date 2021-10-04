Boil water notice issued for almost 300 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson issued a boil water advisory until further notice for the following areas:

[2500-3199] Robinson Road

[800-899] Primos Avenue

Pecan Park Circle

Duane Street

Metairie Road

Gentilly Drive

Wynwood Drive

Gretna Green Street

Terrace Avenue

Glenwood Street

Shrewbury Court

Copperfield Street

This advisory affects about 170 connections on the city’s drinking water system.

A boil water advisory also affects the following areas:

[499 – 3300] Downing Street

[3000-3045] Oxford Avenue

Decelle Street

Dunbar Street

Stirling Street

Donald Street

Northview Drive

This advisory affects about 200 connections on the city’s drinking water system.

According to officials, water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.