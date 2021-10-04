Boil water notice issued for almost 300 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson issued a boil water advisory until further notice for the following areas:
- [2500-3199] Robinson Road
- [800-899] Primos Avenue
- Pecan Park Circle
- Duane Street
- Metairie Road
- Gentilly Drive
- Wynwood Drive
- Gretna Green Street
- Terrace Avenue
- Glenwood Street
- Shrewbury Court
- Copperfield Street
This advisory affects about 170 connections on the city’s drinking water system.
A boil water advisory also affects the following areas:
- [499 – 3300] Downing Street
- [3000-3045] Oxford Avenue
- Decelle Street
- Dunbar Street
- Stirling Street
- Donald Street
- Northview Drive
This advisory affects about 200 connections on the city’s drinking water system.
According to officials, water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.