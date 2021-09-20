Boil water notice issued for more than 300 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for 365 customers due to a recent loss in water pressure. The advisory is for the following locations:
- [6500-6999] Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive
- [3500-3999] North Flag Chapel Road
- [6600-6699] Presidential Drive
- Flag Chapel Circle
- Warren Harding Drive
- Roosevelt Circle
- Roosevelt Place
- Overlook Circle
- Trace Drive
- Harrison Place
- John Tyler Place
- Zachary Taylor Circle
- [2500-2599] Mulberry Street
All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.