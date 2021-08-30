Boil water notice issued for Mt Olive Water Association

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced customers who are served by the Mt Olive Water Association have been placed under a boil water notice.

The notice affects 1,003 customers in Hinds County. According to water system officials, MSDH was notified after a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.