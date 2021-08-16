Boil water notice issued for Pearl River Valley Water Supply District

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Customers who get their water from the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District in Rankin County are currently under a boil water notice.

The notice affects 181 customers. Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH0 of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.