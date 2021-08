JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two-thousand Jackson customers, who live in the Presidential Hills Subdivision, are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

According to Jackson leaders, there was a loss of water pressure in the area.

Customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.