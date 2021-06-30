Boil water notice issued for Southwind Apartments in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced 210 customers in the Southwind Apartments have been placed under a boil water notice. They are served by the City of Richland.

The boil water notice was issued after water system officials notified MSDH about a pressure loss due to a line break.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.