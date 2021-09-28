Boil water notice issued for Town of Lost Rabbit subdivision

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) issued a boil water notice for the Town of Lost Rabbit subdivision, which is on the Twin Harbor water system.
Leaders issued the boil water notice due to a loss of water or water pressure. The pressure loss was caused by a company boring into a 10″ main line.
The following streets are affected:
- Mississippi Street
- D’Iberville
- Lasalle Street
- Galvez Street
- St. John
- North Natchez Drive
- Old Trace Road
- Republic Street
- Louis Lefleur Boulevard
- Lemoyne Street
- Ridge Street
- Azalea Street
- West Florida Boulevard
- Louisiana Street
There are 163 water connections in the affected area. Water sampling will begin Wednedsay, September 29, 2021.
This boil water notice will be in effect for at least 24 hours or until PRVWSD receives a clear sampling.