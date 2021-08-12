Boil water notice issued for Town of Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Port Gibson is under a boil water notice. The alert affects 3,414 customers who are served by the town in Claiborne County.

According to water system officials, a system wide pressure loss happened due to a broken fire hydrant.

Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. They recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.