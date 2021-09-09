Boil water notice lifted for Byram well customers

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced he precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced on Thursday that a precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for 4,000 customers due to the loss in water pressure.

The notice affects customers connected to the well water system in the the town of Byram and customers living at the following addresses:

[1100-2199] S. McRaven Road [8100-8299] MS-18 [4700-5999] Raymond Road [3700-4099] S. Siwell Road [500-4599] N. Siwell Road [1500-9499] Springridge Road

Customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.