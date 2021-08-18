Bolton woman sentenced in $4M Medicaid fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bolton woman has been sentenced on five counts of Medicaid Fraud, totaling $4,091,208.09 in over-billing and billing for services not rendered.

According to Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Regina Thomas, a Licensed Practical Nurse, operated Total Healthcare Network, Inc. in Jackson until 2019. On a referral from the Division of Medicaid, Fitch’s office began investigating Thomas for excessive billing, billing for services not rendered, and abandonment of an audit.

The investigation resulted in uncovering more than $4 million in suspected fraud over a period of five years, between January 1, 2015 and December 5, 2019.

Thomas pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to serve five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with five years post-release supervision, and was ordered to make restitution of the full $4,091,208.09.