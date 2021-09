Airboats shuttle residents to check on their flooded homes as they try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Myrtle Grove, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon will collect donations from the community to give some relief to the people affected by Hurricane Ida.

People can donate PPE, water, and cleaning supplies until from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays. The drop-off location is at the semi-trailer parked at City Hall 1000 Municipal Drive.

An 18-wheeler will be filled with the donations to deliver to the United Cajun Navy for distribution.