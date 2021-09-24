Brandon crews lift Cain Creek water tank

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with the City of Brandon lifted the Cain Creek water tank on Friday. They cut the legs of the tank, which will be raised 40 feet in the air.

The crews will make the tank level up to match the elevation of another tank that serves the Crossgates area.

According to Brandon leaders, the last tank that Brandon built came in at $1.75 million. The cost of the renovation to this tank comes in at $320,000.

Courtesy: City of Brandon

With both tanks at the same elevation, 1,000,000 gallons of water will be in the air.