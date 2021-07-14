Brandon girl allegedly shot by 2 boys with BB pistol

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested two boys for allegedly shooting a girl with a BB pistol. According to a Facebook post, the incident happened on Tuesday, July 13, around 3:30 p.m. in the Ambiance neighborhood. Police said they received a call about the incident about 20 minutes later.

Police said a home surveillance camera caught a picture of the two boys on a 4-wheeler. Officers said the who who had been shot had a minor injury that required no immediate medical attention.

Officers were able to identify the suspects who were taken into custody. They will be charged with simple assault/bodily injury, and their case will be referred to the Rankin County Youth Court for prosecution.

Due to the incident first being posted to Facebook and the police not being notified until 20 minutes afterward, Brandon police said their response time was slowed, and the suspects were possibly warned that police were responding.

“We would ask the public to please call 911 or your local police department non-emergency line to report a crime, and not post evidence to social media until your local law enforcement agency has had an opportunity to see it first,” said Police Chief William Thompson in a news release.