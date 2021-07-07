Brandon leaders announce new road, sewer projects

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Brandon announced new infrastructure projects for the city.

There will be a resurfacing project from the railroad tracks on Highway 18 South, through I-20 Exit 54, to Highway 80 at Crossgates Boulevard. The project is expected to begin on Monday, July 12, 2021. Leaders said the majority of the project will take place at night to minimize the impact on drivers.

After a two year wait, the City of Brandon was also granted approval to put the Appleridge Sewer Project out to bid. The project is expected to cost $1,200,000.