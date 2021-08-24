Brandon man appointed Supreme Court Chief Deputy Marshal

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alfred C. Phillips, of Brandon, has been appointed Chief Deputy Marshal of the Mississippi Supreme Court. Chief Justice Mike Randolph signed the appointment order on August 18, and Philips was sworn-in on August 19.

Phillips takes the Chief Deputy Marshal position previously held by Richard Griffin, who became Marshal of the Supreme Court on June 1.

Phillips served as Deputy Marshal of the Supreme Court for the past seven years. His previous law enforcement service includes State Capitol Police, the Clinton Police Department, Utica Police Department, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. He also worked for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.