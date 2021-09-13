Brandon police accepting applications for officers

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Police Department (BPD) is now accepting applications for the position of experienced certified and uncertified police officers.

If you are interested in applying for the jobs, you must be 21 years of age, a U.S. Citizen, and have a high school diploma. Successful applicants will have no previous convictions for felony crimes, or misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence, or possession of illegal narcotics. Applicants must also have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record with no convictions for DUI.

Certified applicants will agree to participate in:

Drug screen to include the unprescribed presence of steroids

Psychological evaluation-Physical examination

Thorough background investigation-Interviews with the Chief of Police, Assistant Chief of Police and Director of Human Resources

Uncertified applicants will agree to participate in:

Physical Fitness Test

Drug screen to include the un-prescribed presence of steroids

Psychological evaluation

Physical examination

Thorough background investigation

Interviews with the Chief of Police, Assistant Chief of Police and Director of Human Resources

Attend a certified police minimum standards course (police academy) at a location to be determined by the Chief of Police

Employment applications are available at the City of Brandon Human Resource Department located at Brandon City Hall 1000 Municipal Drive, Brandon MS 39042. Applications cannot be picked up or dropped off at the police department.