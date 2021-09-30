Brandon police seize 364 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A California man was arrested after Brandon police find 364 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The arrest happened on Tuesday, September 28. Police said they stopped William Henry, 62, for a traffic violation on I-20. During the stop, police searching Henry’s vehicle and found the marijuana.

According to investigators, Henry has an extensive multi-state and federal criminal history, including prior arrests for drug trafficking and manufacture.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and taken to the Rankin County Jail. His bond was set at $250,000.