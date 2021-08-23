Brandon police to participate in Labor Day Enforcement Period

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Police Department (BPD) will be joining other law enforcement agencies by participating in the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

According to the department, additional officers will be on duty throughout the city conducting traffic enforcement duties, primarily focusing on DUI enforcement. This national campaign is conducted to reduce DUI-related motor vehicle accidents resulting in fatalities.

The department said the people planning to consume alcoholic beverages to not operate any motor vehicle but to have a designated driver available.