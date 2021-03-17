Braves Bookworms Reading Program returns in 2021

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves announced on Wednesday that the Braves Bookworms Reading Program will return in 2021 with the collaboration of Whataburger.

The program is designed to encourage and enhance literacy among Central Mississippi youth through partnerships with local schools. The program is entirely free for students and educators.

Braves Bookworms strives to make reading fun by bringing the exciting experience from Trustmark Park into the classroom.

All students from Pre-K through 8th grade are invited to participate. Braves Bookworms incentivizes students to read outside the classroom by rewarding them for reaching specific goals set by their teachers. The program is designed to run for four weeks.

Schools participating will have the opportunity to have Mississippi Braves mascots and staff present a Braves Bookworm Kickoff Pep Rally virtually.

Students participating in the program will receive an M-Braves bookmark. Once the objectives are complete, the bookmark becomes a voucher that students can exchange for (2) tickets to any 2021 Mississippi Braves home game. Vouchers may be exchanged at the Trustmark Park box office, based on availability. They must reach goals set by educators while they “Read Around the Bases,” creating a customizable incentive-based program to encourage children to read.