Braxton man dies after being arrested in connection to Rankin County burglary

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after a man died after he was arrested in connection to a burglary in Braxton.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26. Rankin County deputies said they responded to Foote Drive in response to a burglary call. After speaking with witnesses, investigators identified the suspect as Damien M. Cameron, of Braxton.

According to deputies, Cameron was located coming out of the woods nearby. They said he ran to the back of his home. Deputies stated Cameron was told to place his hands behind his back, but when one deputy approached, he began to fight and resist arrest.

Investigators said deputies were able to arrest Cameron and walked him to the patrol vehicle. After speaking with witnesses, deputies found Cameron unresponsive in the patrol vehicle. They said deputies removed him from the vehicle, began life saving measures and called for medical assistance.

Cameron was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to another hospital where he was pronounced deceased.