BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention coming to Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dates have been set for the Jackson, Mississippi LEGO Convention.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will arrive at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl on September 18-19.

The convention will be following all local and state guidelines and mandates. Building zones have been replaced with added LEGO displays. Per the venue’s requirement, masks will be required.

BrickUniverse Attractions include:

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, minifigures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone’s favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America

And more!

Tickets are on sale now and are available online for $14.99 at www.brickuniverse.com/jackson. Due to the limited capacity, early booking is advised.