Bright Lights Belhaven Nights to be held in August

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Greater Belhaven Neighborhood Foundation (GBF) announced the 17th Annual Bright Lights Belhaven Nights will take place on Saturday, August 14. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson.

The event will feature live music on two stages, vendors, food and beverages. This year’s featured headliner is Perpetual Groove.

2021 Music Line-Up

7:00 p.m. : Southern Komfort Brass Band (second line through the streets)

BELHAVEN PARK STAGE

5:30 – 6:15 p.m. : Fondren Guitars Rock Band

6:45 – 7:45 p.m. : Taylor Hildebrand

8:15 – 9:15 p.m. : TB Ledford

9:30 – 10:45 p.m. : Schaefer Llana

CARLISLE STAGE

5:15 – 6:00 p.m. : Southern Komfort Brass Band

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. : Tatum Henry

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. : The Red Clay Strays

9:30 – 11:00 p.m. : Perpetual Groove

Advance tickets are $15 per person and are available online or $20 at the gate (cash only). Children ages 12 and under are free and must be with a supervising adult at all times.

The festival will extend along Carlisle Street from Corner Market’s parking lot toward New Stage Theatre, and also turn onto Kenwood Place and extend into Belhaven Park. Free parking will be available along Belhaven streets that have not been closed off, and in the parking garage adjacent to Baptist Health Systems Medical Arts East at the corner of North and Carlisle Streets. The entry gates will be located on Carlisle and Poplar Streets.