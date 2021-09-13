Broadway in Jackson to return November 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a pause due to COVID-19, Broadway in Jackson will return this year to Thalia Mara Hall. This year, there will be nine shows throughout the season, which runs from November 2021 to May 2022.

With Broadway opening up in New York City, more tours are back on the Road. David Lewis, who is with the City of Jackson’s Department of Human and Cultural Services, said people are ready to see the shows.

“We’ve been constantly asked, ‘When is the Broadway series coming out, and when are you going to make an announcement?’ We’re really thrilled to be able to do that now because people constantly see me and say, ‘When’s the next show?’ I’ve been keeping everything tight lipped and kind of rolling with the punches as we have kind of seen through the pandemic, but we’re really thrilled to have it back in full force,” he said.

Existing season ticket holders can access ticket renewals starting Tuesday, September 14. People can also sign up for a new subscription by going to jacksonbroadway.com.

The first show on November 15 will be “Anastasia.”

As of now, all shows will operate at full capacity with a mask mandate.