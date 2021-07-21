Brookhaven man dies after shooting at Cloverdale housing division

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are investigating after a man was shot twice Wednesday morning. According to the Daily Leader, the shooting happened just after 5:00 a.m. in the Cloverdale housing division.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins identified the victim as Darreyun J. Pendleton. He was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center, then to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Collins said Pendleton later died from his injuries.

“He did not say who shot him. We are doing our best to locate the shooter at this time,” Collins said.