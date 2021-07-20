Brookhaven police chief warns of increased gang activity

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins is warning neighbors about increased gang activity in the city. This comes after a shooting on Sunday, July 18.

According to the Daily Leader, the shooting happened on West Enterprise Street just before 5:00 p.m. A teen driver told officers he was driving on the street when the suspect approached and fire shots through the back of his vehicle.

The chief said officers recovered one weapon.

“No one wants to talk. They let criminals hide among them. This group of kids who are trying to establish gangs in the city of Brookhaven, we know who they are. We have been dealing with them for years. We’re just blessed no one was injured,” Collins said.

According to Collins, gang members are gathering at the homes of people who think they are providing a safe place for minors to be. He said the gang members are making videos and taking pictures holding drugs or guns, and bragging about crimes on social media.

The chief said parents should be aware of what’s going on in their homes.

The incident that happened on Sunday is still under investigation.