Brown Bottling Group to hold job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brown Bottling Group will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The event will be at the Tougaloo Community Center on Vine Street in Jackson from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

Delivery Driver

2 nd Shift Load Crew

Shift Load Crew Merchandiser

Vending Warehouse

Vending Service Driver

Equipment Maintenance

Install Technician

Refurb Technician

Brown Bottling Group offers medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance benefits, as well as matching 401(k) and opportunities for promotion.

Due to the pandemic, the event will abide by local guidelines, and everyone must wear a face masks at all times.