Burglary Suspects Chased from Rankin County into Jackson

You might be surprised on Election Day when you see just how much is on your ballot. In addition to federal candidates for the House and Senate, some states have local judicial elections, municipal races, lengthy ballot measures and more. Here’s how to get a game plan ready for when you enter the voting booth.

You can learn who and what is on your ballot by checking which provides specific information, from federal candidates down to your local officers, in addition to letting you fill out a mock ballot you can email or print to bring with you to the booth.