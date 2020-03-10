Burglary Suspects Chased from Rankin County into Jackson

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase involving the Rankin County Sheriff’s office ends in Jackson.
12 News was the only television station at the scene.
A vehicle with four suspects crashed into a pole on Old Canton Road near Canton Heights drive just after midnight.
We’re told the chase started near Shaggy’s on the Reservoir.
A witness gave a description of the vehicle involved in a string of auto burglaries in North Rankin County.
We’re told four men ran from the scene.
Deputies used police dogs to try and track them.
The Rankin County Sheriff tells us weapons stolen out of Rankin County and Jackson were recovered from the vehicle.
No word if there have been any arrests.