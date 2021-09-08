Byram mayor confirms homes are without water

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram’s Mayor Richard White has confirmed homes are without water Wednesday morning due to a ruptured water line on Siwell Road.

White said a call was received around 2:30 a.m. about the water being off. The water is out from Siwell Road to Holly Pine and Siwell Road to Henderson Road.

Crews with the City of Jackson are working to fix the issue. They hope to restore the water sometime on Wednesday.

If you have lost water pressure or had little pressure, you are advised to boil your water for one minute before you consume it.