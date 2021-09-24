Byram police arrest three for lying about ‘free car’ sign after man’s body found in trunk

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested three suspects in connection to the death of Anthony McCrillis, whose body was found inside a trunk of a car in Copiah County.

Investigators said during the interviews of two persons of interest, they determined the statement given to Copiah County deputies about a visible “free car” sign on the victim’s vehicle were fake. Police said the statements were given by the persons of interest to avoid being arrested for auto theft.

Anthony McCrillis (Courtesy: Family)

The three suspects who have been arrested are 21-year-old Joshua Hankins, 21-year-old Kelly King and 24-year-old Jordan Thomsen.

Hankins has been charged with auto theft, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm.

King has been charged with possession of controlled substance with a firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, hindering prosecution/rendering criminal assistance.

Thomsen has been charged with auto theft and tampering with physical evidence.

Joshua Hankins (Courtesy: Byram Police)

Kelly King (Courtesy: Byram Police)

Jordan Thomsen (Courtesy: Byram Police)

All three suspects are being held at the Hinds County Detention Center on no bond until their arraignments.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is assisting the Byram Police Department ,and the investigation is still ongoing. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine McCrillis’ cause of death.

If you have any information about the case, contact the Byram Police Department Detective Bureau at 601-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).