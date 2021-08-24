C Spire, Bark partner to keep children safe from online threats

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – C Spire Wireless has partnered with Bark, an Atlanta-based online safety company, to rollout free parental controls to protect children and families from online threats.

Since launching in 2015, Bark has used its innovative and industry-leading software service to protect more than 5.6 million children across the country. In addition, the company’s screen time management and web filtering tools help parents set healthy limits around how and when children use their mobile devices. According to C Spire leaders, Bark also works with local and national law enforcement to escalate cases of online predation and alert authorities of credible school shooting threats.

“While there are many options for parental controls, C Spire chose Bark because it offers meaningful, real-time protection,” C Spire President and CEO Hu Meena said. “When it comes to protecting our children from online threats, it’s imperative that their use of social media platforms is monitored and managed, and Bark is an essential tool for parenting in the digital age.”

Bark Jr, the free tool being offered, requires enrollment and is an entry-level product for postpaid and prepaid wireless consumers designed for families and younger children. Bark Jr helps families manage screen time, filter websites and get location check-ins. Meena said C Spire also is offering the premium service to postpaid customers at a discounted $10 per month.

“We’re excited to work with C Spire to give families tools they need to help keep their children safe while balancing that with children’s need for privacy,” said Bark CEO Brian Bason.

To learn more about Bark or enroll in Bark Jr. or subscribe to the premium Bark service from C Spire, go to www.cspire.com/bark.