CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The bi-annual Canton Flea Market will return on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The event will be held on the lawn of the historic Madison County Courthouse, and it’s one of the largest outdoor craft markets in the South.

If you would like to attend, the Canton Flea Market will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. The next Canton Flea Market will be held in May 2022.