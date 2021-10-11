Canton leaders discuss ways to curb crime after recent shooting

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another shooting in Canton ended with a person injured after a fight with a friend. According to Canton police, the shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday near Red Bud Park.

Police believe the two friends got into a disagreement while inside Jeremy Brown’s vehicle. The victim was shot at least four times and airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

According to investigators, Brown walked to a nearby convenience store, called police and turned himself in.

“I don’t think Bruce caused that much problems to Jeremy that he had to take a gun and fire on him that many times,” stated Police Chief Otha Brown.

Brown was taken to the Madison County Detention Center. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

“Crime hasn’t been high as it is. As we speak, crime has grown to a new level,” said the police chief.

Crime in Canton has peaked to the point where it’s sparked city leaders and law enforcement to add at least a dozen surveillance cameras in the coming months. They’ve also stepped up patrols.

Canton Mayor Dr. William Truly said the other safety measures on the table are just a part of the solution to crack down on violent crime.

Surveillance cameras will be added in the downtown area among other local businesses and neighborhoods that are hotspots for crime. The cameras will also be added near the interstate.