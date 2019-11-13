Canton Man Sentenced on 2 Counts of Insurance Fraud

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Jim made an announcement Wednesday about Rodriguez Sago of Canton spending time in prison for insurance fraud.

The 43-year-old Canton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony counts of insurance fraud.

Judge Dewey Arthur sentenced Sago to three years to serve in prison with an additional three years to serve on post-release supervision.

According to a news release, Sago was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections in June 2019 following his indictment by a Rankin County grand jury. At the time of the crime, Sago filed false insurance claims that stated city workers who were landscaping city property caused several rocks to hit his windshield and damage it. The damage did not occur at the time he made the claim nor was the damage caused by the cities accused. Sago accused the City of Pearl for causing damages in June and July of 2017 and the City of Brandon in June 2018.

“We thank Judge Arthur for putting this con-artist behind bars so he can hopefully think about his senseless acts of filing these fictitious claims,” General Hood said.