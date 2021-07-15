Canton Nissan unveils new 2022 Frontier

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders with Canton Nissan announced a new truck will roll off at the assembly. They unveiled the new 2022 Frontier.

According to leaders, the truck was difficult to manufacture due to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent computer chip shortage.

“We’ve definitely had to work through the chip shortage. Luckily, we were able to secure enough chips to build out the last Frontier and get the proper parts to build this one,” said Tim Fallon, Vice President of Manufacturing for Canton Nissan.

The 2022 Nissan Frontier is expected to be available on the market nationwide in Fall 2021.