Canton police arrest two in connection to double homicide

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Police Chief Otha Brown announced two suspects have been arrested in connection to a double homicide.

According to Brown, Tomar Smith, 24, has been charged with accessory before and after the fact. Obe Lee, 16, has been charged with accessory to commit capital murder.

Police are looking for Lee’s brother, Demetrius Lee, and Kevin Harris, 17, in connection to the shooting. Brown said he was seen in the area when the shooting happened on Thursday, August 27.

Investigators said Tracy Wilder, 42, was shot and killed on Franklin Street at Canal Street. About a mile away from the shooting, a six-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet and died.

Police said a white Dodger was seen driving away at a high speed. Brown stated the vehicle belonged to a woman, but Smith had been driving it, and the vehicle was later found at his home.