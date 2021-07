CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed. The shooting happened in the 300 block of North West Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1.

According to Chief Otha Brown, the teen, Demarian Tillman, of Texas, was sitting on a porch visiting with family when someone in a vehicle fired shots.

There are no suspects at this time, and police do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Tillman was in Canton to visit his grandmother.