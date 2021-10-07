Canton police search for answers after teen shot, killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are working to find the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old on Wednesday, October 6.

Investigators said they’re still trying to piece together of what led up to the shooting death of Jaihlen Sims. An unknown person shot into his home, which is located on North Canal Street.

Police Chief Otha Brown said Sims was in his bedroom, attempting to run when the shots were fired. He was shot in the head.

“We did pick up some 223. They are rifle rounds used to shoot at AR-15S. I don’t know where these youngsters or whoever committed these crimes. I don’t know where they get these types of guns from or where they’re buying them from, but I plead that it would stop,” said Brown.

Bennie Luckett, who lives in Canton said, “When something happens like this, I would like to see the community respond like a family.

Authorities are not sure if Sims was a target when his home was shot into. They said they’re looking for a dark colored Nissan Altima or a Nissan Maxima in connection to the shooting. The vehicle has tinted windows.

Brown said the department will step up patrols in response to the crime.