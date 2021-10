CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton teenager died early Wednesday morning after being shot in the head.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the shooting happened on N. Canal Street around 1:30 a.m. The victim, 17-year-old Jaihlen Sims, died at the hospital.

Brown said there’s no motive or suspect at this time. If you have any information about the shooting, contact Canton police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).