CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton Chamber of Commerce will host a Food Vendor and BBQ Cook-Off on Saturday, September 18.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 Depot Drive.

Trophies will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place winners. For more information, contact the City Chamber of Commerce at (601) 407-6166.