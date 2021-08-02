Canton to host free rental assistance fair on Friday

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton will host a free rental assistance fair on Friday, August 6. The event will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Canton City Hall.

All applicants need to bring the following:

Valid ID (driver’s license, state ID card or passport)

Lease (current, executed, and with dates, rent amount and address) and any extensions. If current, written lease is not available, then bring utility bill for residence and documentation showing that rent has been paid (bank or credit card statements, check stubs, etc.)

Landlord’s contact information (preferably e-mail address)

Proof you are at risk of homelessness or housing instability: Past due or eviction notice from landlord Proof of medical bills preventing payment or rent or utilities Proof of reliance on credit cards or payday lenders for household necessities

Income documentation for 2020 (preferably IRS Tax Return 1040) or 2021 (for last 60 days) for each member of the household age 18 years or older, including: W-2 or 1099 Paystubs Bank statements showing income Direct payments for services for self-employed individuals Documentation of Social Security benefits, annuities, insurance policies, retirement funds, pension, disability or death benefits and other similar types of periodic receipts Documentation of public assistance benefits Documentation of child support, alimony or foster care payments



Additional document for applicants who are unemployed or receiving other state benefits:

Unemployment benefits documentation: For any member of the household who has qualified for unemployment benefits, documentation from MDES or other state unemployment agency.

Determination/benefits letter from TANF, WIC, SSI, SNAP, Medicaid or Head Start.

Additional documents for those needing utility assistance:

Most recent utility bill(s)

Mask and social distancing will be enforced during the event.