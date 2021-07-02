Capital City Kayaks offers an adventure for the Fourth of July

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you’re looking to relax with a view for the Fourth of July weekend, there’s an exciting adventure in the Jackson-metro area.

Capital City Kayaks was started in 2014 by Chris Lockhart.

“I did a whole lot of fishing and paddling around the area, and all my friends always wanted to join, but they never had their own kayak. So, it went from me having one boat, to two boats, and it just continued to grow from there,” he explained.

Kayaking is a refreshing and fun way to get some exercise while enjoying the beauty of local lakes and rivers.

“Just being able to go out, explore these green spaces, explore the water, and take a look at the natural side of the city, because it’s definitely there, hidden behind the trees.”

If you’re worried about lack of experience, Lockhart said you shouldn’t be. The adventure is for everyone.

“The biggest fear a lot of people have is ‘Oh, Chris! What if I flip?’ Now, you would have to do a whole lot of rocking in order to fall out of this boat.”

Booking a session gets you a single kayak, paddle, life vest and hands-on instruction. Tandem kayaks are available upon request, and a guided adventure lasts up to two hours.

To make a reservation, you can text 601-953-7615 with your party size, name and dates of interest. If the weather is good and a session is available, you’ll get a great experience right here in the capital city.