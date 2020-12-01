Car bursts into flames off I-20 east of Pelahatchie

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash off Interstate 20 eastbound past Pelahatchie and Puckett (exit 68). The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1.
According to Rankin County EOC Director Mike Word, a car burst into flames after running off the exit. The driver has been transported to the hospital by Pafford EMS. No other injuries were reported.
Drivers can expect traffic delays at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- SpaceX Starship prototype ready to make highest hop as environmental review underway
- Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, several injured
- Olympic rings back up in Tokyo Bay, serving as sign of hope amid pandemic
- Lindsey Graham says Trump should attend Biden’s inauguration
- Nurse brags on TikTok about defying COVID-19 restrictions, put on administrative leave