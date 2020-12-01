Car bursts into flames off I-20 east of Pelahatchie

Car bursts into flames in Rankin County on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The accident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Photo courtesy of Mike Word/Rankin County EOC

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are on the scene of a crash off Interstate 20 eastbound past Pelahatchie and Puckett (exit 68). The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1.

According to Rankin County EOC Director Mike Word, a car burst into flames after running off the exit. The driver has been transported to the hospital by Pafford EMS. No other injuries were reported.

Drivers can expect traffic delays at this time.

