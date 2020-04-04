Care packages for senior citizens in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday in Edwards, senior citizens will receive care packages that include food, beverages, cleaning, and personal care products to help tide them over during the Shelter-in-Place orders associated with limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Organized by State Senator John Horhn (District 26), with the help of anonymous donors, and aided by Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace and Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie, the initiative will provide about two weeks of supplies for approximately 85 senior citizens and their families.

“Our senior citizens are especially vulnerable during these times,” said Horhn. “The Edwards community is in a food desert, and many of our elderly are on limited incomes, with little or no transportation. Making sure they are properly fed can be a challenge, and we are grateful to our anonymous donor for chipping in.” Mayor Wallace added, “We have the largest egg producer in the whole country right here in Edwards, and we are proud to have Cal-Maine Foods partnering with us in this effort. This is part of what makes America such a wonderful place to live.”

Activities are as follows: