Cargill partners with Alcorn State to make college access more equitable

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Cargill University THRIVE program will be offered at Alcorn State University. The program is designed to make college life and after college easier for students.

According to officials, the THRIVE program is focused on serving minority students by providing financial support through scholarships and expands further to encourage long-term academic success through mentoring, development programming, and career coaching.

“To feed a growing world, we need diverse perspectives at the table that drive innovation. The Cargill University THRIVE program invests in the next generation of leaders. These are the students who will make the future of food and agriculture more diverse, equitable and inclusive, and who we hope will build long-term careers, at Cargill and within the food and ag sector,” Myriam Beatove, Cargill’s chief human resources officer.