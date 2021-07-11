Carnival returns at Pearl Outlet Mall

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Carnivals are back after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

There is a carnival happening at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl that’s been open for about two weeks, and the carnival owners recently decided to stay in Pearl for another week.

“It’s good to see the people come. Happy to see the people back out here. They’re coming out here in droves and you can tell they are ready to come out. We’ll be here to next Sunday now. We’re looking forward to having more and more people come out. They’ve got plenty of time,” said Matthew Oeithoffel.

The owner said his carnival business has been doing really well in every location it has opened.