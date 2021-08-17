Casino Vicksburg rebranded to Bally’s Vicksburg Casino

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Bally’s Corporation kicked off its rebranding of Casino Vicksburg by changing the property’s name to Bally’s Vicksburg Casino. The property-wide rebrand is expected to be completed by late September 2021.

“We are proud to bring the Bally’s brand to Vicksburg and what the brand has to offer now and months and years to come. It is a very exciting time for our customers and team members alike, and we look forward to celebrating soon. We thank the state of Mississippi for working with our team and we are proud of our team members who worked diligently to get us over the line,” said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation.

