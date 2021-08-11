Casting underway for new Hallmark movie being filmed in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Casting is underway for the upcoming Hallmark movie that’s being filmed in the City of Natchez. According to the Natchez Democrat, the filmmakers with Evergreen Film Productions are looking to recruit local cast members and businesses to be featured on screen.

The film “The Search for Christmas” will star Erin Cahill, Wes Brown, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Liebert, and Percy Daggs III.

The movie will have filming locations Under the Hill, the Bluff, Memorial Park, Franklin and Main Street. The crew will shoot scenes around downtown from September 6 to 17, and stores would need to be decorated by that time.

Any businesses in the area that wants to have their storefront featured in the film should contact the company at NatchezChristmas21@gmail.com to be considered.

If Natchez neighbors would like to be in the film, they must send an email with the following information to natchezbackground@gmail.com:

Participant’s name

Age

Photo

Availability between Aug. 30 and Sept. 17

Their vaccination status, which is not required for film participation

Evergreen Film Productions is also seeking locals to be cast in speaking roles, which will be paid roles. Applicants must email their profiles for consideration to CastingTSFC@gmail.com by Friday, August 13, at 5 p.m.

According to filmmakers, only fully vaccinated actors, excluding minors, will be engaged for speaking roles as per the production’s COVID-19 policy. Morgan Casting requests that each email include a subject line with the applicant’s name and the role they are auditioning for, and in the email include their name, photo, current city and state of residence, height, and phone number.