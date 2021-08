JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The cause of a massive fire at a Jackson manufacturing plant is still under investigation. Fire crews worked Thursday morning to put out hotspots at the Harrison Manufacturing plant, which caught fire on Wednesday.

Witnesses said the fire started on the outside of the building and then worked its way in. The building eventually caved in after firefighters spent hours trying to contain the blaze.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn. No other injuries have been reported.