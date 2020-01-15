RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds Community College will celebrate the legacy of retiring President Dr. Clyde Muse on February 20, 2020.

The “Celebrating the Muse Legacy” event will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Clyde Muse Center on the Rankin Campus in Pearl.

Individual tickets are $100 each, with a series of sponsorship levels and benefits available for groups. Proceeds will go toward the Muse Legacy Endowment.

For more information, call 601.857.3630 or email jgranberry@hindscc.edu. Anyone wishing to donate can also do so online at foundation.hindscc.edu/Muselegacy.

Dr. Muse announced in December 2019 that he will retire on June, 30, 2020, after 42 years as chief of the college.